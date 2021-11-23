Gazidis, the video message: “I learned what the Milan family is”

A message in Italian, addressed to all the people who work in the Rossoneri world: Ivan Gazidis returned to Italy – after having supported treatment in the US to fight the disease that hit him – and wanted to restart his business at Casa Milan with a video. “Dear colleagues, I am really happy to be still here at Casa Milan, our home – is the thought of the CEO -. First of all, I would like to thank you from the bottom of my heart for your support, your closeness, for all the messages that made a big difference for me and my family. I will never forget that. I learned what the Milan family is. “