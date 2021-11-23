Gazidis, the video message: “I learned what the Milan family is”
The CEO he is finally in Italy, after the positive outcome of the treatments in the USA: “Proud of the progress, I learned what the Milan family is”
A message in Italian, addressed to all the people who work in the Rossoneri world: Ivan Gazidis returned to Italy – after having supported treatment in the US to fight the disease that hit him – and wanted to restart his business at Casa Milan with a video. “Dear colleagues, I am really happy to be still here at Casa Milan, our home – is the thought of the CEO -. First of all, I would like to thank you from the bottom of my heart for your support, your closeness, for all the messages that made a big difference for me and my family. I will never forget that. I learned what the Milan family is. “
Gazidis then went on to highlight what has been done so far. “I have to respect the doctors’ advice, but I would like to meet in person once again as soon as possible – his words -. I am proud of our progress during this period both on and off the pitch. We must continue like this. All together we are writing a new one. history for our great club. See you soon. I can’t wait. Forza Milan always. “
November 22, 2021 (change November 23, 2021 | 00:47)
