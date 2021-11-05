Gazidis: “This Milan makes me proud. Fans, keep me a seat in the Curva: I’m as impatient as Ibra”

Ivan Gazidis, Rossoneri CEO, spoke live on the AC Milan Twitch channel, guest of Mauro Suma and Lorenzo Lollo, releasing the following statements: “I’m fine, it’s nice to be back in Milan; here I really feel at home. This type of recovery takes some time, but I continue to work, together with my colleagues, from home to push Milan forward. However, it won’t be long before my return. I’m like Ibra: impatient. But I have to wait for the doctors, even if I don’t want to. Soon I will be back in Milanello, at Vismara, at Casa Milan and certainly at San Siro “.

How did you see the team against Porto?

“The team is always growing, improving continuously. And what gives me pride is the unity, the spirit and the desire of our boys; they are courageously playing our way of playing, offensive, modern, always reacting to difficulties, without alibi. Always. This makes me proud. “

On Sunday there will be the derby against Inter …

“I’ll see him on TV unfortunately. My son is here with 10 friends from the USA for the match. I’m sorry I can’t be at San Siro. These are the moments we play for. I have a request for the fans: I would like to ask the fans of keep me a seat in the curve near you, because I want to cheer with you even if I will not be there physically. My heart will be sitting with you there at San Siro on Sunday: really. “

A lot of affection from the Rossoneri fans for Gazidis.

“Thanks to everyone, I would like to say it to everyone. I have no words. I do not speak as a manager, but with my heart: I am excited. I have always felt the affection of the fans: it is like a wind that has pushed me forward. In life and in moments difficulties these things are important. I will never forget. Now I understand what the Milan family means: it is a special club in the world, in football, but above all in the heart. It has also been seen in the past: players have always had a feeling special for this club, despite having played for other teams in their careers. My ambition is simply to be one of you at the Curva, to be a Milan fan. “

Milan are on the right path also at the corporate level …

“It’s a team effort, there are many people who work there. When I arrived at Milan I said that my goal is to have a club at the top of Italian and European football, playing with a fun and progressive style, with financial stability. and with the most beautiful new stadium in the world. Three years ago there were many things to do: we are not finished yet, but today we can all see that we are on the right path. Day after day, step by step we are closer to ours destination. Together, because if we are not together it is not possible. A club is not a simple agent, but it is a social institution, it is a community of people who are together for reasons of feeling, of heart. And this must be understood in order to have a great club: feelings are more important than everything. Together everything is possible “.

When will we be able to see you again at San Siro?

“I’m optimistic and a little angry with the doctors, but we’ll see you again soon.”