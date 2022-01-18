Gazprom did not reserve space on the pipelines in February. What will we burn for energy?

Ria Novosti has published a news that should make us tremble. Gazprom, the Russian natural gas supplier, did not book transportation capacity through the Yamal-Europe pipeline for methane transit, via Poland to Germany in February, so it did not book additional capacity of the Ukrainian gas transmission system. GTS).

A total of 89.1 million cubic meters of gas per day was offered at auction on Monday at the Polish section, but the offer remained unclaimed and the bidder is only one: Gazprom. A similar situation occurred in December and in January Gazprom booked around 19.3 million of the 89.1 million cubic meters offered in those auctions, and then shut down the taps.

Furthermore, according to data from the Hungarian site RBP, the company did not use the additional capacity of the GTS Ukraine on the border with Russia : a total of 9.8 million cubic meters per day was offered. Gazprom has also booked additional Ukrainian capacity for January.

Yamal-Europe, together with Nord Stream and to the system gas transport of Ukraine, they constitute one of the main routes for the supply of the Russian gas pipeline to the EU. It is clear that Gazprom does not intend to pass gas through Ukraine and Poland and is limited to using Nord Stream, trying to force the Teutonic hand for the accelerated approval of Nord Stream 2. Gazprom states that the long-term contracts offered are lower than spot prices are executed, and this is probably true: in this case the culprit of its own evil is always Germany, which would like a market that is only “Spot”, without long-term contracts.

However, the issue is political, so much so that Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Parkin also intervened in defense of Gazprom, who said that transit through Ukraine exceeded the guaranteed mandatory transit by eight to ten percent.

It is obviously not accidental that all this coincides with the NATO-Russia tensions.

Without quantities booked on Yamal, Germany will be in a very serious energy deficit. All the rest of Europe, without additional capacities, will depend strictly on the weather conditions. A cold spell would cause disaster for businesses and families. We are in the hands of General Winter.