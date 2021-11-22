Gazprom to stop gas in Moldova if it does not pay in 48 hours – Last Hour

(ANSA) – MOSCOW, NOV 22 – Gazprom has notified Moldova of the possible cessation of gas supplies in 48 hours due to the lack of payment under the current contract.



This was stated by company spokesman Sergey Kupriyanov in an interview with the NTV channel. Tass reports it.



Kupriyanov also added that Gazprom “is deeply disappointed by Moldova’s failure to fulfill its contractual obligations”.



At the same time In a telephone conversation with Prime Minister Mario Draghi, President Vladimir Putin confirmed Russia’s readiness to guarantee uninterrupted supplies of natural gas to Europe in the long term, in particular through the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. the press service of the Kremlin. “At the initiative of Mario Draghi, the issue of cooperation in the energy sector was raised. Vladimir Putin confirmed Russia’s readiness to guarantee uninterrupted supplies of natural gas to Europe in the long term, in particular by using the capacities of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. “. Tass reports it. (HANDLE).

