Gazzetta dello Sport: “Milan expels Raiola, Romagnoli deals with the renewal alone”

“Milan expels Raiola. Romagnoli deals alone”, headline like this The Gazzetta dello Sport on newsstands this morning regarding the renewal of Alessio Romagnoli with AC Milan. The central – writes the rosea – is aware of how the situation around him has changed: after Donnarrumma’s farewell he is the highest paid of the squad, they consider that Ibra himself weighs less on the budget gross. Romagnoli would also accept a salary cut just to stay: a new meeting is expected by the end of the month, it will be interesting to know if Mino Raiola will be invited. The leaders of the club have not yet digested the forced farewell of Gigio Donnarumma: no official veto, writes the sports newspaper, but there is a desire to turn the page and avoid new clashes.

It is up to Raiola to identify offers from other clubs for Romagnoli, but it is not certain that the defender really wants to take this step. He has shown that he has metabolized well the coexistence with Tomori and Kjaer and to accept the rotations of the coach. In short, Romagnoli is available to continue his experience in the Rossoneri, as long as the new agreement grants him the honor of arms. Meanwhile, his gestures of good will do not go unnoticed.