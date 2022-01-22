Gazzetta: Juve, 7 million for Vlahovic’s immediate “yes”. The situation

Juve immediately wants Vlahovic, the risk for the bianconeri is if the times are lengthened: the competition of the big Europeans can push him elsewhere
Seven million net per season plus bonuses, this is the mind-boggling figure that Juventus would offer Dusan Vlahovic. A sum very similar to that proposed to Dybala, which would allow the Serbian to go from the current 800 thousand euros to being one of the highest paid players in Serie A. As he writes The Gazzetta dello Sport, with this proposal the bianconeri are counting on having Vlahovic’s immediate yes and closing the case quickly. As? With the offer based on a cash portion of 35 million plus Kulusevski. Fiorentina denies any official contact between the clubs, but the dialogue – Rosea writes – started in the right way in spite of the façade denials. Also because Ristic has rejected all the suitors: from Atletico to Tottenham to even Manchester City, but above all the agent has dribbled Rocco Commisso’s five-year renewal proposal.
The agent asks for 8 million, but if Vlahovic were to come out there could be a decisive acceleration, and Fiorentina would have very few weapons in hand. According to the extremist versions – we read – the attacker and his consultants would like to wait for the contract to expire to ensure the maximum from this transfer, while from Turin they are getting the idea that Dusan is willing to move as early as next week. Agnelli expects to have immediately the yes of the player, but the tight deadlines recommend a minimum of caution and the risk for the Old Lady is that a lack of agreement in the immediate future determines a real goodbye to this goal, given the fierce international competition. .
