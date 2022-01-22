Gazzetta: Juve, 7 million for Vlahovic’s immediate “yes”. The situation

Seven million net per season plus bonuses, this is the mind-boggling figure that Juventus would offer Dusan Vlahovic. A sum very similar to that proposed to Dybala, which would allow the Serbian to go from the current 800 thousand euros to being one of the highest paid players in Serie A. As he writes The Gazzetta dello Sport, with this proposal the bianconeri are counting on having Vlahovic’s immediate yes and closing the case quickly. As? With the offer based on a cash portion of 35 million plus Kulusevski. Fiorentina denies any official contact between the clubs, but the dialogue – Rosea writes – started in the right way in spite of the façade denials. Also because Ristic has rejected all the suitors: from Atletico to Tottenham to even Manchester City, but above all the agent has dribbled Rocco Commisso’s five-year renewal proposal.