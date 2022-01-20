Gazzetta: Juve, attack on Vlahovic already in January. The details of the offer

Juventus wants to place the decisive paw for Dusan Vlahovic. Time is running out, but the counter-offensive has already started, with a new offer to Fiorentina that this time could change Rocco Commisso’s mind, torn between the wishes of the fans (who would like to keep the Serbian striker until June) and the danger that in 5 months the offers will shrink as the deadline approaches. This is what we find written in the online edition of Gazzetta.it . Turin, we read, is a popular destination for Vlahovic, who “would be satisfied” with a net salary of 6 million per season, in line with the club’s new parameters. The newspaper also explains how the rich English competition is pushing Juventus to anticipate the move (initially scheduled for June), so much so that as early as November the Juventus club had come forward with Fiorentina offering 50 million euros.

A proposal that at the time had not warmed Commisso too much. But now the situation has changed, the Viola have taken precautions by going to take Piatek in attack. And Juventus, after the fuss raised by the Dybala case, needs to try to re-establish the hierarchies on the market, responding to Inter’s moves. Furthermore, the same Juventus club is convinced that they have an important card that they can play to get to Vlahovic: Dejan Kulusevski. Vincenzo Italiano likes the Swede a lot but he is not finding continuity with Massimiliano Allegri. Juventus values ​​him 35 million and is ready to offer as many to Fiorentina to reach the 70 that Commisso would like to guarantee. The negotiation is still in its infancy, but the bianconeri are moving briskly on a double front, the club and the player’s clan. So much so that there is talk of a meeting with the agent Ristic