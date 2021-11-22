Gazzetta Motori at Eicma 2021: the stand with unique motorcycles. Info and timetables

Gazzetta Motori will be present at Eicma 2021 with eight bikes to be discovered, from the 500 2T of Harada to the Husqvarna FR450, the Gazzetta team bike to the Dakar, up to the Honda CRF450R that glides over the water. There are many initiatives to better follow the event

After a year of forced stop due to the pandemic, the cycle and motorcycle exhibition returns to turn the spotlight on the latest news in the sector: here is Eicma 2021. At the Salone, on stage at Rho Fieramilano and open to the public from Thursday 25 to Sunday November 28th from 9.30 to 18.30, the stand de The Gazzetta dello Sport, located in hall 13 at C89. There are eight motorcycles from the most varied categories. From speed to off-road vehicles, from the Dakar desert to the queen of water, holder of an iconic record. Curiosities will not be lacking in a stand embellished by the presence of riders who have written the history of two wheels.

HOW TO REACH THE STAND – The Gazzetta stand, located on the left at the end of Hall 13, can be reached from various directions. From the Rho Fieramilano red metro stop, the pavilion containing the stand is located at the end of the central corridor on the left. Coming from the free parking available to motorcyclists which is on the opposite side of the metro, the P13 is visible on the right instead. Finally, from the South Gate, the pavilion is located to the left of the central corridor.

Gazzetta Motori at Eicma: motorcycles at the stand – As mentioned, there will be eight motorcycles at the stand Official Motors, without distinction between speed and off-road. The queen of the stand will be Tetsuya Harada’s Aprilia Rsw-2 500: conceived by Jan Witteveen as the older sister of the Aprilia 250 GP, the Rsw-2 500 tried to contrast the Japanese four cylinders by focusing on a V2 engine and an ultra-low weight, just 110 kg. In the 1999 season of the 500 class MotoGP, Harada – aboard this bike – reached the podium twice. From one 500 2T to another: a Suzuki-Golinelli special will also be at our stand. Starting from a Golinelli frame, the mechanics teacher Ludovico Gonella has created a special of 100 HP and 136 kg of weight. A race replica also liked by the legendary Kevin Schwantz, who signed the tank in 2018. Gonella’s will not be the only special on the stand: Massimo Flori has assembled his Suzuki RG 500 Gamma with an ad hoc chassis and swingarm by Golinelli, Ohlins suspensions from a Kawasaki ZX-10R ex World Superbike 2006 and suitably prepared engine.

Gazzetta Motori at Eicma: motocross bikes at our stand – Let’s change gender but not displacement: you can admire the Honda CR 500 2T that Attilio Pignotti used for the 1995 Motocross World Championship. With this model, in particular, he obtained the second position of the Italian GP (Cingoli, Mc), racing under the insignia of a practically family-run team (Team Pignotti Royal Pat). The half-liter will be accompanied by Donny Schmit’s 1992 Yamaha 250 2T. The American started the season badly, but with the victory of the Italian GP he found the right reasons to make an incredible comeback and win the world title with Team Rinaldi. Retired in 1994, Schmit left in 1996 due to leukemia. The cross-country trio is completed by the Benelli BX 125 prototype from 1988: the bike, the only one, was used for tests, training and races by the rider Alberto Barozzi.

Gazzetta Motori at Eicma: water and desert – To the six bikes already mentioned, two really special ones are added. One is the Honda Crf 450R, holder of the water speed record (104 km / h), signed by Luca Colombo. The Italian pilot managed, in 2019, to cross Lake Como and only the less than ideal weather conditions stood between Colombo and the crossing of the Strait of Messina in 2021. Prepared by Giorgio Lumini and Angelo Pezzano, it boasts nautical skates and tires that are the envy of the sand tires that are used in the desert. Speaking of desert: the other special on the Gazzetta Motori stand is the Husqvarna FR450 Rally Factory Replica with which our Tiziano Internò will face the Dakar 2022 in Saudi Arabia. The tester, who will race with table number 73, will try to complete the legendary rally conceived by Thierry Sabine in the Malle Moto category, that is to say without assistance and using only the bike, a tent to sleep at night and a box of tools to repair themselves – independently, without any support from mechanics – the “quattroemmezzo”.

Eicma in the Gazzetta – Gazzetta Motori will bring fans to the stands and key places of Eicma starting as early as Tuesday 23 November 2021, when the fair will open its doors to the press. Wide coverage of the Milan show with live shows, articles regarding the news of the motorcycle sector, videos for specific focuses on the most fascinating two-wheelers of 2022 and beyond, and also a special on newsstands with The Gazzetta dello Sport. The appointment is in hall 13 stand C89.

