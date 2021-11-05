Gazzetta: Ounas’ goal with sombrero is the quality label of Napoli

The quality of the Napoli squad is wide, the team demonstrated it once again yesterday, beating Legia Warsaw away, in a difficult field and without important pawns such as Osimhen, Fabian and Insigne. The Gazzetta dello Sport writes:

“And in a complex evening Spalletti can smile because he brings back so many protagonists to the cause who can become decisive. Let’s start with the goalscorers, with Mertens and Ounas leading the Italian season’s scorers to 12. Dries finds himself pulling the penalty of overtaking under the curve of the ultras of the Legia and pulls a spoon that shows quality and personality. The Algerian in a few minutes puts the Poles in crisis, already on the ropes, and his goal with a sombrero is the quality label of a team that proves to be strong in every element. Because then Lobotka keeps the field well, Juan Jesus improves in condition and Petagna is the third striker that every team would like, for dedication to the cause, for determination on every ball ”.