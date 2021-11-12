Gb, 21, confesses to killing his grandmother during the “truth game”: sentenced to life imprisonment

Tiernan Darnton revealed his “darkest secret” to friends while playing. Until then, the common belief had been that she had been in her nineties victim of a tragic fire in his bungalow.

During the trial, the young man claimed to have set the fire because he did not want Ms. Gregory to “suffer from dementia anymore.” Investigations revealed that the 21-year-old set a tent on fire with a lighter, while in the first reports the police, excluding the murder, had imagined that the fire had started for a cigarette.

Not only that, during a ‘counseling’ session in 2019, the student had again talked about the episode: from there the police report was first triggered and then the arrest.

Police exams on Darnton’s phone and computer unearthed Internet searches made after the fire, including “I’m a killer”, “I’m a monster and I’ll go to hell” and “Need to kill again” .

Darnton had also realized a plan of his murderous enterprise, with an accurate map of the grandmother’s home, in which places and ways to hide and escape once the crime had been committed had been marked.

On the map there were labels marked with “good hiding place” And “quick exit”, as well as references to the need for a “good alibi”. A packet of cookies and a can of Coca-Cola were also discovered on the spot, bought by Darnton at a nearby gas station less than two hours before the fire.