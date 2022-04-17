GB, acute hepatitis epidemic in children

The World Health Organization and the Ecdc, the European Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, are trying to solve a medical yellow unprecedented, with the outbreak of what appears to be a real one epidemic without control of hepatitis acute between children. The health authorities are investigating to try to trace the source of the infections, but everything is still shrouded in uncertainty.

74 cases of causeless acute hepatitis in children: medical yellow

On 5 April, the WHO was notified, as usual, 10 severe cases of acute hepatitis of unknown etiology among young patients aged 11 months to 5 years in Scotland.

On 8 April the number of cases across the UK rose to 74. None tested positive for i hepatitis virus A, B, C, E, D or G. The diagnosis of acute hepatitis came due to the elevated values ​​of the enzymes of the liver. Considering the high number of hospitalizations, new research activities have been launched.

As of April 11, they have not been registered deathsbut several patients were transported to centers specialist and even subjected to transplant of liver. After the alert launched by the United Kingdom5 possible cases were recorded in Ireland and 3 confirmed cases of acute hepatitis with unknown cause in Spainin children between 2 and 13 years.

What are the symptoms of hospitalized children with acute hepatitis

The hospitalized children had all or some of the following symptoms typical of hepatitis.

Jaundice.

Diarrhea.

He retched.

Abdominal pain.

The sanitary system English, Irish and Spanish, and after the alert also the health authorities of the rest of the world, are carrying out investigations to trace the cause of the problem.

Acute hepatitis, many children hospitalized with Covid and colds

Several patients have tested positive for the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 head of Covid and ad adenovirus responsible for colds. These pathogens are not linked to the onset of hepatitis. So far, no other epidemiological risk factors have emerged, including travel abroad.

The etiology therefore remains uncertain and even at this time they are ongoing investigations to assess for other types of infections, toxins, or chemicals that may have triggered the reactions.

However, it is investigating the possible role that Sars-Cov-2 could have in the onset of the disease, too long-termalso considering the high number of cases registered in the United Kingdom and the greater exposure to the virus of British children, considering the rapid easing of anti Covid restrictions in the country.

What are the world authorities doing to solve the mystery

L’World Health Organization is working to understand the cause of the problem, acquiring all the data of the young patients and the links between the various medical records and carrying out screening activities to make sure that the children’s families are well.

All UN member countries are now invited to identify and report similar cases, to stop what appears to be an epidemic that affects only children, and which is starting to frighten parents living in Great Britain and Spain.

While there is high alert for the mysterious acute hepatitis in children, Europe is grappling with a salmonella outbreak, which we tell you about here. Precisely because of the salmonella risk, Ferrero is withdrawing the products listed here from the market. As if that weren't enough, the nightmare of ethylene oxide in food is back, as explained here.