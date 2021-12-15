Gb Agency: ‘Omicron is the greatest threat since the beginning of the pandemic’ – World

“The likelihood of further spread of the Omicron variant is very high and vaccination alone does not allow us to prevent its impact; strong action is urgently needed to reduce transmission and contain the impact on health systems. A rapid introduction of measures. non-pharmaceutical is needed to reduce the transmission of the Delta variant and slow down Omicron. ” AND‘what was declared by Andrea Ammon, the director of the ECDC, the European center for disease prevention and control.

Meanwhile, according to Jenny Harries, head of the UK’s Health Security Agency (Ukhsa), the Omicron variant of the coronavirus “is probably the most significant threat to public health since the start of the pandemic”. Harries added that the data coming in the next few days will be “staggering” compared to that of the other variants. According to the expert, a “very worrying” situation could arise for the resilience of the public health service, which is under pressure for Covid and a series of older organizational problems.

The United States, the country most affected by the pandemic, have exceeded 800 thousand victims for Covid-19. Johns Hopkins University confirms this. Dem leaders of the House and Senate, Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer, as well as the Republican leader in the House, Kevin McCarthy, and other members of Congress observed a minute of silence on the steps of the Capitol.

In Russia over the last 24 hours, 28,363 new cases of Covid-19 and 1,142 deaths caused by the disease have been recorded: this was reported by the national anticoronavirus operations center, taken up by Tass. According to data from the anticoronavirus center, 10,103,160 cases of Covid-19 have been detected in Russia since the beginning of the epidemic and 292,891 people have died from the disease. The BBC reports that more than 537,000 people died in the country between April 2020 and October 2021 after the disease was confirmed or suspected, according to Russian state statistics agency Rosstat. About 146 million people live in Russia.

In Ukraine During the last day, 8,109 new cases of Covid-19 and 356 deaths caused by the disease were recorded: the Ukrainian Ministry of Health reports, taken up by the Ukrinform agency. According to official data, 3,578,557 cases of Covid-19 have been detected in Ukraine since the beginning of the epidemic and 91,958 people have died from the disease. About 42 million people live in Ukraine.