Gb, controversy over Scotland Yard: commander resigns

“It is with enormous sadness that, following a contact with the Mayor of London, I am convinced that I no longer have enough confidence in my leadership to be able to continue”, said Dick, merely specifying that he accepted the Khan’s request to remain in her post for a “short time”, the time necessary to identify the figure that will succeed her.

The Labor mayor had given her a few “days or at most weeks” to restore confidence in the body invested by serial scandals over allegations of racism, sexism, discrimination, misogyny or bullying that have only recently involved at least 14 officers.

At the top of the Metropolitan Police (official name of Scotland Yard) since 2017, Dick, 61, decorated with the knighthood by Queen Elizabeth herself, was renewed last year for a second term until 2024 by the same Khan d ‘understood with Priti Patel, Tory Minister of the Interior of the British central government, on which the department relies in cohabitation as a national counter-terrorism coordinating force. But the repetition of the denunciations and the accusations of inaction launched against her had subsequently called her into question. Until the final break.

In her farewell message, the commander – former number two in the department since 2011 – claimed her years of service protecting “the citizens of London” and their safety as “the greatest honor” of her life. Not without admitting the “hard” moments of a period marked by terrorist attacks, by disasters such as the tragic fire of the Grenfell Tower, from an initial surge in stabbings and street violence, from femicides and other crimes that horrified public opinion. But also insisting on the results obtained and on the data of a rate of violence which has now returned overall “to decline” in the metropolis.

He then recognized the “crisis of confidence” in the body recently rekindled by “frightening” cases such as the kidnapping, rape and killing of the 33-year-old. Sarah Everard perpetrated last year by an elite agent, Wayne Couzens. However, noting how Scotland Yard is now committed to fully rebuilding that credibility that Khan, on the other hand, ultimately accused it of not having been able to try to restore with sufficient energy and rigor within the ranks.

In her response to Dick’s announcement, Minister Patel praised his “dedication”, highlighting the difficulties of his 5 years of command which also resulted in an “unprecedented” emergency such as that of the pandemic; while Khan has evidently maintained a colder attitude.

The match for succession – Now, however, the match for succession. Patel’s approval on behalf of the government will also be required for the appointment Boris Johnsonbut the opposition forces in the Westminster Parliament have already asked that the premier have no role in this regard: given that Scotland Yard is investigating the so-called Partygate – which threatens the political future of the BoJo itself -, the scandal of the alleged “parties” organized in Downing Street between 2020 and 2021 in apparent violation of the Covid restrictions then in force. The match will inevitably also be political between the Labor mayor and the Conservative government, with the shadows and suspicions of the Partygate in the background.