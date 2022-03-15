GB: Court denies appeal to Assange not to be extradited

Britain’s top court on Monday denied WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange permission to appeal a ruling to be extradited to the United States, where he is charged with espionage.

The court said its rejection is because the case “did not present a justifiable legal point.”

For years, Assange, 50, has been trying to avoid trial in the United States on a series of charges related to WikiLeaks publishing a huge number of classified documents more than a decade ago.

A British district court initially rejected the US extradition request on the grounds that Assange might commit suicide under harsh conditions in a US prison. The authorities of that country later assured that the founder of WikiLeaks would not have the harsh treatment that according to Assange’s lawyers could put his physical and mental health at risk.

In December, the High Court reversed the lower court’s decision on the grounds that US promises were sufficient to ensure that Assange would be treated humanely.

Monday’s news limits Assange’s legal recourse, but his legal team is likely to still try to make his case to the European Court of Human Rights.

The case is expected to be formally sent to British Home Secretary Priti Patel for a decision on whether to authorize the extradition.

Barry Pollac, Assange’s US lawyer, said on Monday it was “extremely frustrating” that Britain’s Supreme Court was unwilling to hear the appeal.

“Mr. Assange will continue with the legal process to prevent his extradition to the United States to face criminal charges for publishing truthful and relevant information,” it said.

US prosecutors say Assange illegally helped US Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning steal classified diplomatic cables and military files that were later published by WikiLeaks, putting lives at risk.

However, Assange’s defenders and lawyers argue that he was acting as a journalist and is protected by the right of freedom of expression stipulated in the First Amendment of the US Constitution to publish documents that expose crimes of the Army in Iraq and Afghanistan. They claim that his case is for political reasons.

Eric Tucker contributed to this report from Washington.