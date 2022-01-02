Gb, dinosaur footprints from 200 million years ago found on the coast of Wales

Sauropods and Somerset – “We know that the first sauropods lived in Great Britain at the time – says Susannah Maidment, paleontologist of the museum -, since bones of Camelotia, a very ancient sauropod, have been found in Somerset in rocks that date back to the same period”.

On Penarth Beach – “We do not know if it was this species that imprinted these footprints – resumes the scholar -, but it is another clue that suggests that something like this could have created them”. Maidment and a colleague of his, Paul Barrett, received images of the footprints, discovered on Penarth Beach, from a 2020 amateur paleontologist and were skeptical at first.

Prehistoric footprints – “We get a lot of requests from the public for things that could be footprints, but many are geological features that can easily be mistaken for footprints,” explained Maidment. However, in this case the scientists decided to do extensive research after establishing that those images were indeed prehistoric footprints.