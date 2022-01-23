Gb evokes Moscow’s plan to install a pro-Russian in Kiev – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – LONDON, JAN 23 – The Foreign Office raises the suspicion that the Kremlin is considering not only a military incursion into Ukraine, but also a full-blown “invasion and occupation” to “install” the government of Kiev “a pro-Russian leadership”. This was stated in a statement in which the future “potential candidate” for the premier of Moscow in the neighboring former Soviet republic was “the former Ukrainian deputy Yevhen Murayev”.



The British Foreign Ministry also claims to have “information” relating to contacts between the Moscow intelligence services and four other political figures in Kiev: former Prime Minister Mykola Azarov, former Deputy Prime Minister Serhiy Arbuzov and Andriy Kluyev, as well as the former Deputy Head of the National Security Council Vladimir Sivkovich, all riding under the deemed pro-Russian presidency of Viktor Yanukovych, deposed in 2014.



The Biden administration calls the allegations made by London to the Kremlin “worrying”.



During the night, the curt reply from Moscow, which dismissed the accusations from London as “nonsense”. “We ask the Foreign Ministry to stop spreading nonsense,” the Russian Foreign Ministry tweeted. (HANDLE).

