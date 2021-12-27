Gb: ‘I will try to kill the queen’, police investigate video – Europe

British police are investigating a video linked to the arrest of a 19-year-old who attempted to break into Windsor Castle, where the Queen was celebrating Christmas with her family. In the footage released by the Sun, a masked individual dressed in a black sweatshirt wielding a modern crossbow says in an artificially distorted voice that he wants to “assassinate the queen” in a revenge mission for the Jallianwala Bagh or Amritsar massacre, which took place in 1919 in Indian Punjab, then part of the British Empire: Brigadier General Reginald Dyer at the head of the colonial troops ordered to open fire on the crowd and 379 people died.

Scotland Yard has confirmed that investigators are “evaluating the content of a video” after the arrest of a 19-year-old man from Southampton, who is likely deranged. The London police spokesman declined to comment on the identity of the man in the footage. The Sun, on the other hand, connects him directly to the young man arrested, of which he reveals the name of Asian origin: Jaswant Singh Chail.

The intruder on the royal estate was placed under the Mental Health Act regime for people with mental problems by the authorities.