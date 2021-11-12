Gb: Johnson earned 4.7 million in second jobs in 14 years – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – LONDON, NOVEMBER 12 – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the last 14 years, in which he was also a deputy and mayor of London, has earned more than 4 million pounds in legal and declared activities (4, 7 million euros).



This is what we read in an article published by the Financial Times, which underlines how in recent days the conservative leader has reminded his parliamentarians to devote himself “above all to his own voters”.



He did so in the midst of the malpractice scandal (‘sleaze’) that struck his party precisely because of the second ‘golden’ jobs done by several Tory MPs and which led to the resignation of former minister Owen Paterson and all ” initiation of investigations by the Westminster disciplinary body for the former Attorney General, Sir Geoffrey Cox. Johnson’s ‘extra’ profits relate mostly to his run-up to 10 Downing Street in 2019: the millions come from his activities as a writer, journalist and columnist for the Daily Telegraph and a number of speeches given at conferences. The problems for the ruling party do not end there.



The union of public officials, the union Fda, has initiated a legal action against the alleged cover-up of a year ago attributed to the Johnson government on the allegations of bullying against staff aimed at the interior minister, Priti Patel. The de facto ‘acquittal’ imposed by the premier had come in stark contrast to the conclusions of an independent internal report, and had led to the immediate resignation from the Civil Service Sir Alex Allan, advisor and arbiter of ministerial standards of behavior. (HANDLE).

