Gb: Liverpool bomber intended to kill – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – LONDON, DEC 30 – For British justice he intended to kill the Liverpool bomber, Emad Al Swealmeen, who on November 14 was the only person to die in the explosion of a homemade bomb (which he made ) aboard a taxi in front of a hospital in the English city. This was established by the ‘coroner’, Andre Rebello, who reconstructed the fact. The device had been assembled by the 32-year-old of Iraqi origin in his apartment and to make it more lethal he had inserted metal marbles. It is not yet clear, however, whether it was his intention to detonate it while he was in the vehicle. The investigation also revealed that Al Swealmeen had phoned his brother two days before the attack and said he was preparing to do “something bad”.



The authorities consider the attack as a terrorist act even if an ideological matrix has not been identified. The Baghdad-born bomber had been in prison in the Middle East for a severe assault and had also amassed a precedent in Liverpool for possessing an offensive weapon. He had legally arrived in England in May 2014 with a Jordanian passport and a UK visa.



He later claimed to be a Syrian refugee and had been refused all asylum requests. (HANDLE).

