Gb: petition against knighthood in Blair, over 200 thousand signatures – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – ROME, 02 JAN – Over 230,000 signatures have been collected by a petition on Change.org to remove the former British Prime Minister Tony Blair from the title of Knight of the Order of the Garter, the highest degree of knighthood in the United Kingdom .



The British media reported it.



Petition initiator Angus Scott accused Blair of war crimes “in Iraq and Afghanistan. The 68-year-old former prime minister was fiercely contested for taking Britain to war in 2003 alongside the United States. Bush against Saddam Hussein’s regime. In 2016, the 2016 Chilcot investigation established that the mission in Iraq began on the basis of intelligence information “presented with unjustified certainty” and before diplomatic options were exhausted. Many mothers of British soldiers who died in the war protested the recognition. Carol Valentine told the Mirror that the Blair knighthood is “the ultimate offense” after her son Simon was killed while on a mission to Afghanistan in Afghanistan. 2009. Hazel Hunt, another mother of a soldier who died in Afghanistan, said she is considering returning the Elizabeth Cross in protest Caroline Whitaker, whose son Garet h was killed by an Afghan police officer in 2012, he said he felt teased.



There is also a strong reaction on Twitter where there are those who ask that Blair be taken to the Hague tribunal for international crimes.



(HANDLE).

