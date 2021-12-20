Gb, photos of Johnson and staff with wine in Downing Street during the 2020 lockdown

The voices of a social event in Downing Street on 15 May 2020 it had been denied in recent days by the premier’s spokesperson, who had explained: the staff worked in the garden in the afternoon and in the evening. The photo published by Guardian, however, it does at least raise doubts.

Johnson is seated at an outdoor table with his wife Carrie and two others, with bottles of wine and cheese on display. A little further away is another table with four people, and more wine. While on the lawn, nine others are standing around a table, with alcohol, all close together. In an objectively relaxed atmosphere, e not from business meetings.

The same Guardian, together with the‘Independent, had already given the news of the meeting in the garden on May 15th. And according to his sources, the prime minister had spent about 15 minutes with the staff, explaining that they deserved a drink to “reject” Covid.

And about twenty employees, on that occasion, they would drink wine and spirits and eat pizza. All this after a press conference by Matt Hancock in which the then Secretary of Health had urged citizens to respect the rules and not to take advantage of the good weather during the weekend in May to socialize in groups. The photo raised opposition protests.

For Labor number two, Angela Rayner, it is one “one slap in the face to the British public“, and“ the prime minister constantly shows us that he has no regard for the rules he sets for the rest of us. ”For Johnson, certainly, it was one of the worst weeks.

Because within a few days he had to collect the loss of a historic stronghold of the conservatives after a humiliating electoral defeat in a by-election and above all an internal branch of the conservative party with a hundred deputies who voted against the plan B launched by the government to tackle the health crisis.

As if that weren’t enough, his minister and chief Brexit negotiator, David Frost, resigned because “disappointed” from Downing Street’s Covid policies. Leaving the government in chaos on the eve of new complex negotiations with Brussels on the protocol for Northern Ireland.

Loyal to Johnson – who once called him “the greatest Frost since 1709” making a pun with his surname, which means ‘frost’, and the coldest winter in the history of Europe – the now ex Brexit negotiator leaves a heavy void. In a letter to the prime minister, he spoke of “concern for the direction” taken by the government and disappointment for “coercive policies” implemented by Downing Street, in particular in terms of restrictions against Covid, climate and taxes.

“The country must learn to live with Covid”, the position of Lord Frost, convinced of the need for “leaner” policies. Bojo acknowledged his resignation saying he was “very sorry”, while the Foreign Minister, Liz Truss, assumed responsibility for the Brexit dossier. A week just to forget for the premier.