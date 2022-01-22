Gb, Prince Andrew and his passion for 72 soft toys (especially if dressed as a sailor)

The prince is very angry, according to what the woman said, if the soft toys do not respect the required location. Hired in the 90s, the former waitress was forced to attend the “lesson” on the delicate handling of soft toys for a whole day. For example, as he tells The print taking up the English tabloids, a teddy bear has to be placed on the headboard of the bed on the left side, while in the opposite one and at the end of the bed there are hippos. Halfway up the back, a black panther.

Two assistants to the prince, in the evening then, had the task of removing the 72 puppets and place them elsewhere but always in the room and always respecting one precise scheme.

Prince Andrew, the third son of Queen Elizabeth, is involved in the story of the sex scandal connected to the attendance of the deceased American pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. He is accused by one of the alleged victims of the billionaire.

Recently, it has returned official posts and honorary military ranks to the sovereign. In doing so he also lost the ability to use the title of Royal Highness.