Gb, remains of five ice age mammoths discovered

The remains of five Ice Age mammoths have been discovered in an “extraordinary” state of conservation in the Cotswolds area of ​​south-central England. They are two adults, two young and a small: their skeletons, dating back to about 200 thousand years ago, were unearthed near Swindon, Wiltshire, together with the tools used by the Neanderthals, who probably hunted these 10-year-old beasts. tons. The reports on Guardian. The findings will be presented in a documentary by Bbc One titled “Attenborough and the Mammoth Graveyard”, ed) which will air on December 30th. British documentarian David Attenborough and evolutionary biologist Ben Garrod, in fact, teamed up with archaeologists from the DigVentures organization to film the excavations. According to experts, the Cotswolds will give birth to other mammoth remains, because only a small part of the vast site, a gravel pit, has so far been explored. Judging by the quality of the exhibits, the site is a veritable gold mine. In fact, it contains not only the remains of mammoths but also other ice age giants: from moose twice the size of their present-day descendants, to tiny creatures like dung beetles that evolved alongside megafauna – using their droppings as food and shelter – to freshwater snails, just like those found today. The site also preserves seeds, pollen and plant fossils, including extinct varieties