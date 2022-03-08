Gb: ‘serial bullying’, former anti Brexit speaker sentenced – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – LONDON, 08 MAR – A very heavy disciplinary verdict for John Bercow, the picturesque former speaker of the British House of Commons known for the calls to the classroom to the cry of “order, order!” and for his hostility towards Brexit. An independent panel set up ad hoc under the authority of the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards, Kathryn Stone, the senior official in charge of overseeing the codes of conduct in Parliament, has in fact found him guilty of “serial bullying” against subordinates in about 10 years of his mandate as president of the elective assembly.



Bercow, 59, has been called into question for at least 21 different incidents, with 3 clerks or MPs serving as key witnesses. And his sins were also certified by an appeal body, which rejected his appeal.



Commissioner Stone consequently asked the current leaders in Westminster to no longer allow the former speaker to enter the parliamentary buildings, whose pass has in fact been withdrawn in these hours. A full banishment that the interested party has branded furiously as the result of an “amateurish” investigation and a “farcical justice”.



A former Conservative Party deputy, with a past as a repentant Eurosceptic, Bercow (who recently moved to the ranks of Labor, but no longer had a role in active politics) had not only not been re-nominated in the last elections of 2019, but had been blatantly excluded from the designation as a member of the House of Lords – granted by practice to the former speakers of the Municipalities – by the Tory government of Boris Johnson: both as a result of the investigation opened on him, and above all to punish him for his attitude towards the Brexit process and to other dossiers contested in the last years of his presidency as not impartial and exhibitionistic by many former party comrades.


