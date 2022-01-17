Gb: tabloid against Harry, request for escort embarrasses queen – Last Hour

British tabloids go wild against Harry. The reason for the clash is the request of the prince, complete with a legal action brought against the authorities of the United Kingdom, in order to obtain the guarantee of special protection from the police to his family, on the occasion of future stays at home, but paying for it. own pocket.



For newspapers like the Sun it is a claim destined to embarrass Queen Elizabeth, who among other things has already had to face with difficulty the tear of her nephew from the dynasty and the traumatic transfer to the USA with her wife Meghan.



Piers Morgan, popular as well as controversial journalist and anchorman from across the Channel known for his vitriolic attacks against the dukes of Sussex, who always on the Sun defines Harry a “shameless hypocrite” for his behavior. While the need for an escort for the prince and family is heavily debunked by Dai Davies, former head of Scotland Yard’s royal protection unit, who told the Mirror: “If ever there was an adequate and credible threat to Prince Harry or to his family, the Met (London police, ed) would have taken the appropriate measures “. (HANDLE).

