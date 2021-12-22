Gb, the first SMS in history is up for auction: it was a “Merry Christmas” sent in 1992

https://video.repubblica.it/mondo/all-asta-il-primo-sms-della-storia-del-1992-fu-un-merry-christmas-di-un-programmatore-vodafone-uk/404304/ 405014

UK-based Vodafone is auctioning the first SMS ever sent as an NFT (“Non-Fungible Token”). The “Merry Christmas” message was sent on December 3, 1992 by programmer Neil Papworth to colleague Richard Jarvis who was attending a corporate Christmas party. It contained only 15 characters and read simply “Merry Christmas”. The sale will be struck at the Aguttes auction house. As the owner, Maximilie Aguttes explains “In France, it is forbidden to sell intangible assets, so we have given tangible form to this first text message with this digital frame that shows the code, the protocol, used to send the first text message”. The buyer will pay Esther in cryptocurrency and the proceeds will go to UNHCR, the United Nations Refugee Agency. It is estimated that it could sell for $ 200,000. It is not the first digital certificate of its kind to be auctioned, nor is it the most expensive. The NFT of the first tweet written by Twitter founder Jack Dorsey was auctioned for $ 2.9 million, while Tim Berners Lee’s first source code for the World Wide Web sold for $ 5.4 million. Millions of dollars.