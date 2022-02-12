Gb, the mysterious “buzz” that is driving the inhabitants of Halifax crazy remains a mystery

A constant, annoying noise, a low frequency that is taking away sleep and mental stability from many people. This is heard by the inhabitants of Halifax, in the county of West Yorkshire, in Great Britain. They have not been able to get rid of it for two years: a background noise that never stops, both day and night. And they tried them all: first they founded a Facebook group, then collected signatures, appealed to Bbc. But the annoyance remains a mystery so much so that they have collected signatures for a letter to Boris Johnson, to solve the problem.

Here is ‘The Hum’, the mysterious ‘hum’ that is driving the inhabitants of the county of West Yorkshire crazy



The first to make the story public was a resident of Bradshaw, a suburb of the city where cases of people hearing “the Hum” are more frequent. Yvonne Connard, 50, heard the “buzz” for the first time a year and a half ago, in the middle of the night, so she created a Facebook page that gathers about 300 users who say they hear the “buzz” that causes ” anxiety, insomnia, despair, headache, general tension, fear of going crazy ».

Residents occasionally publish acoustic measurements (and the hum seems to reach 30-40 decibels, although unnoticed by many others in the same place) and to describe the quality they speak of “washing machine noise”, “vacuum cleaner on”, or more simply of “Hum”. “I can’t sleep at night and cry,” says Sue Dollard, another Halifax resident at Bbc. “Once you’ve heard it … you can’t hear it no more.”

“We will continue to investigate” assures the local administration that, according to the affirmation of the councilor of the area Jenny Lynn, there are “three possible sources of this noise” identified by the administration. Which? It remains a mystery.