GB: Tory MP accuses Johnson’s father of harassment – Europe

Conservative MP Caroline Nokes accused Stanley Johnson, father of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, of harassment for touching her inappropriately at the 2003 Conservative Party Conference in Blackpool. The lawmaker told Sky News that she was patted on the butt that would give Johnson “as hard as he could” at the event. Nokes, MP for Romsey and Southampton North since 2010, was then the Conservative candidate for that seat. “I remember a very important man (Johnson senior) – then a Conservative candidate for Teignbridge in Devon – patting me on the butt as hard as he could and saying, ‘oh, Romsey, you have a nice seat.'” For his part, the premier’s father, who was an MEP from 1979 to 1984, said he had “no recollection” of that alleged incident of harassment.

Johnson, an eccentric type, tied to the family but never too present and engaged in many activities from politics, to ecological militancy, from writing novels to participation in reality shows, has embarrassed his son Prime Minister on several occasions: from Brexit , who saw him, as a pro-European, lined up against Boris, then leader of the ‘Leave’ front, in the public challenge of the measures on the Covid emergency imposed by the government during the pandemic.