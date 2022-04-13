GBWhatsApp v12.80: download and news

It’s here GBWhatsApp v12.80the new version of this popular WhatsApp mod that comes with some small news, improvements and bug fixes that we will indicate below, in addition to the fact that it is no longer marked as an application with viruses.

And it seems that a bug caused GBWhatsApp to be detected as a virus by different antivirus installed on Android, but that was fixed in version 12.70 and is still maintained in version 12.80, so you will not have any problems in this regard.

Therefore, you will be able to install GBWhatsApp without problemsbut keep in mind what we always remind you of, you are facing an unofficial WhatsApp app and you risk being expelled from WhatsApp, since the use of mods of this type is one of the reasons, although not the only one.

To install this WhatsApp mod, which is an alternative to WhatsApp Plus, you will have to uninstall the official app from your phone, since two WhatsApp apps cannot coexist since one of them will not work, when you open it you will have to register with the usual method as usual.

What brings GBWhatsApp v12.80

In GBWhatsApp v12.80, some detected incidents are corrected, specifically fixes a bug that could cause a total freeze of the appmaking it not work, in addition to also solving another one that made it impossible to use the app.

Otherwise, there are other minor fixes and small improvements so that the WhatsApp mod can work perfectly on Android mobiles. How could it be otherwise, all the news, improvements and corrections of GBWhatsApp v12.70 are included.

To list some of them important, apart from the virus that is corrected, a problem with the voice notes icon, the video call configuration message, the translation of copied messages and something else is also corrected.

if you use GBWhatsApp It is important that you update every time there is a new version, as in this case, so you make sure to keep the app correctly updated with all the new additions of any kind, be they improvements, bug fixes, etc.

Download GBWhatsApp v12.80 for Android

