GBWhatsApp v12.85: download and news

We already have available GBWhatsApp v12.85 downloadan update whose novelties focus on the error correction. Of course, they are important patches, since one of them avoids a security notification from Google Play Protect.

We have delved into GBWhatsApp, which is one of the most popular WhatsApp mods, along with the well-known WhatsApp Plus. In other words, a version of the app improved by third parties (in this case Sam Mods), with privacy extras, greater customization options and capabilities that the original does not have.

In GBWhatsApp v12.85 the Play Protect notifications, which they claimed was a malicious app. Already the previous update had also made corrections to avoid false positives from Android antivirus.

Crashes and other minor bugs that were present in GBWhatsApp are also fixed. A small detail is added, now we can hide the “Deleted” notice when using the anti-deletion feature that integrates the mod.

We leave the link to download the latest version v12.85 of the messaging client. It belongs to the Sam Mods project, since other groups like HeyMods also develop an app under the name GBWhatsApp in parallel.

Since the unofficial versions of WhatsApp are not in the Android Play Store, when starting the process it will ask us if we want to allow installation from APK files downloaded from the Internet.

GBWhatsApp v12.85 has a anti-ban function, which hides from the company that we use a third-party alternative. There is a small risk that our WhatsApp account will be temporarily or permanently suspended for accessing from an unofficial app, although in recent years we have hardly seen any restrictions.

If we are new users, it may be worth taking a look at the differences between WhatsApp Plus and GBWhatsApp first, to choose the mod that best suits us.

