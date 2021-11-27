Gdf in Juventus headquarters, Agnelli, Nedved, Paratici – Ultima Ora under investigation

(ANSA) – TURIN, NOV 26 – Searches by the financial police are underway in premises belonging to Juventus in Turin and Milan. The Fiamme Gialle are recovering documents relating to the purchase and sale of sports performance rights and the preparation of financial statements for the years 2019-21.



According to what is learned, there are six suspects in the investigation. They are the president Andrea Agnelli, the vice president Pavel Nedved and the former head of the sports area Fabio Paratici. Among the suspects, also three financial executives, two of whom no longer work for the Juventus club.



The investigation, called “Prisma”, began in May 2021 and is entrusted to a pool of magistrates from the Economy Group, made up of deputy prosecutors Ciro Santoriello, Mario Bendoni and assistant prosecutor Marco Gianoglio. Under the magnifying glass of the investigators, the company financial statements approved from 2019 to 2021, with reference both to the buying and selling of rights to the sports performances of the players, and to the regular formation of the financial statements.



“Currently, the activities are aimed at ascertaining the hypothesis of the crime of false communications from listed companies and issuing invoices for non-existent transactions, towards the top management and the managers of the business, financial and sports management areas”, explains the power of attorney of Turin in a note. “Various transfer operations of professional players and the services rendered by some agents involved in the relative intermediaries are being examined.” benefited from the commission of certain specific offenses “.



The searches were carried out with the stock market closed, to protect the financial market, since Juventus is a listed company. Consob and the Federal Prosecutor’s Office set up at the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) was notified of the activities in progress. (HANDLE).

