‘GDP growth confirmed + 6.3% in 2021, perhaps more’ – Economy

“The Italian economy in December confirms the extraordinary resilience of its manufacturing. The manufacturing PMI index for the month of December stands for the eighteenth consecutive month in expansion territory, at 62, well over 50, which it is the watershed between expansion and contraction “. This was stated by the minister of the PA Renato Brunetta in a note. “These data – he adds – reinforce the GDP growth forecast for 2021 to + 6.3% and, indeed, could bring us a few more decimal places: maybe we could record a growth in our economy at + 6.4 / 6, 5% “.

Italy’s manufacturing PMI slowed to 62 points in December from a record of 62.8 in November. The data, released by IHS Markit, marks the 18th consecutive month of expansion in the health of the sector (50 is the demarcation threshold between growth and contraction of activity) and is in any case higher than the expectations of analysts who had forecast 61, 5 points.