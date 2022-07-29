GDP in the United States: what effects can Colombia feel and when? – Sectors – Economy

The second negative data of 2022 on the performance of the US economy revealed yesterday by the Department of Commerce of that country, 0.2 percent for April-June, is news that leaves Colombians worried, despite the fact that the president of that nation, Joe Biden pointed out that the economy is “on the right track” and that it is not surprising that it is slowing down due to the action of the Federal Reserve (central bank) to lower inflation.

With its main trading partner showing negative growth for two quarters in a row – in the first the GDP of the United States contracted 1.6 percent – ​​it is clear that the effects on Colombia will not be long in coming, especially on the side of exports, although these effects will be felt more strongly in 2023, some economists point out.

“The global slowdown will limit the growth of the sectors most related to exports (agribusiness)while the moderation of consumption and foreign trade will reduce the performance of trade and transport”, warn analysts at BBVA Research.

Analysts’ fears of a global recession, with the United States in the lead, are on the rise. This is shown by the results of the most recent mid-year survey by the Natixis Center for Investor Insight, conducted with 34 experts, in which almost a quarter (24 percent) of these believe that the recession is inevitable, while another 64 percent see recession as a distinct possibility in the next six months.

In colombia The repercussions of such a situation will not only be felt strongly in the financial markets, but also in consumption, trade, production and employment.

Hit for remittances

In the first half of 2020, 4,463.2 million dollars entered through remittances.

In addition to the effects in terms of more expensive financing abroad for countries like Colombia and companies that need to seek foreign credit, due to the increase in risk premiums that a possible recession in the United States implies, a greater reduction in the pace of That economy would also affect the pockets of thousands of Colombians who derive their livelihood from the remittances that arrive from that country.

The above because These remittances are closely related to the economic activity of the United States, from where the largest volume of remittances comes to the country. In the first half of 2020 alone, 4,463.2 million dollars entered for that concept, of which about 30 percent come from the United States.

“They couldn’t be more bad in some way,” says Munir Jalil, director of economic research for the Andean Region at BTG Pactual, pointing out that there is always a very clear correlation between these two elements, and when advanced economies cool down, Immigrants remit less money to their relatives.

In the case of those who live in the United States, according to the analyst, the situation may be much more complex than in 2020, when the pandemic arrived and the United States Government raised its deficit to implement direct subsidy programs for households. , and remittances reached record levels at the time.But, “unlike what happened to us in 2020, I would say that this time we would see a drop in remittances as a result of that recession,” explains Jalil.

The course of the dollar

Regarding the price of the dollar in Colombia, the firm BTG Pactual points out that, under the current circumstances in the United States, the projection is that if there is no confirmation of a very strong recession and that it is a much more bearable process, towards the end of year the currency should be around the sides of 4,050 and 4,100 pesos.

But if, on the contrary, what is seen is a scenario where all these fears about the strong slowdown materialize and it no longer becomes strong but a recession, clearly the level that the firm estimates rises and ranges between 4,360 pesos and 4,375 pesos today, and even a little higher.

This was due to the decision of all investors to protect themselves by demanding dollars to escape the storm.

Analysts point out that the blow that the country will receive will also be on the oil side, because although its prices may remain high, there is no doubt that there will be a lower demand for this raw material, to the extent that large economies such as the United States, China and the euro zone slow down their growth.

Carlos Felipe Jaramillo, vice president of the World Bank for Latin America and the Caribbean, says that although there are clouds in the economy now, they are much more concerned about 2023.

“The region will grow on average, according to our forecasts, 2.5 percent. Colombia really stands out a lot, but the impact of the deterioration in the external environment is already being seen. That of the practically already recession in Europe; China is still very slowed down and it is not seen that it is going to get out of the mess it has quickly, ”he explains.

The blow that the country will receive will also be on the oil side, due to a probable lower demand. Photo: James Moreno. Archive THE TIME

Added to this, he says, is the fact that the United States is now beginning its slowdown phase. And, related to that, the interest rates of the Federal Reserve and other central banks, which are already rising and are beginning to reach levels that are beginning to slow down economic activity in the great markets of demand for Latin American products.

Part of this situation, the director of the multilateral organization told EL TIEMPO, has been reflected, on the one hand, in the prices of products that respond a lot to those expectations of external demand.

“In 2023, the growth rate will be much lower in Colombia. It will have to face much higher financing costs in external markets, external demand at very low levels. So, it will be very important to have good macroeconomic management. Colombia maintains a very positive reputation for its macroeconomic management and I believe that the incoming government will maintain that good management, ”he specified.

Felipe Campos, manager of Economic Studies at Grupo Alianza, points out that in view of these prospects, Colombia will have an economic effect next year, not for a recession, but possibly with a growth of 3 or 2.5 percent. “The Colombian financial market will feel the effects of the possible recession in 2022, but the economic effects will be in 2023.”

BBVA Research analysts agree that next year will see a less favorable international environment amid a healthy slowdown in local growth, so the most vulnerable households will have to be protected; promote investment and formal employment with a view to increasing potential growth; design reforms that increase the productivity and competitiveness of the Colombian productive apparatus and materialize and consolidate the advances in the energy transition and environmental sustainability.

