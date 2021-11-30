GDP: Istat confirms + 2.6% in the third quarter – Economy

In the third quarter of 2021, the gross domestic product, adjusted for calendar effects and seasonally adjusted, it increased by 2.6% compared to the previous quarter and 3.9% compared to the third quarter of 2020. Istat notes this, confirming “a sustained economic recovery of the Italian economy”. The data confirms the preliminary estimates of GDP compared to the previous quarter while revising the trend trend upwards (+ 3.8% in the previous estimate).

There acquired growth for 2021, or the one that would be obtained if in the fourth quarter of the year the Italian GDP recorded a zero cyclical change, is equal to 6.2%.

Between 2021 and 2024, GDP in the South will grow by 12.4%, to 15.6% in the Center-North. This is what emerges from the Svimez 2021 Report on the economy and society of the South. In 2021 the values ​​will be + 6.8% in the Center-North and + 5% in the South. Of the nearly 15 growth points forecast in the four-year period, 7 are attributable to the NRP and budgetary growth policies. In the South, the contribution covers 58.1% of the cumulative growth, compared to 45% in the Center-North.

Access to the labor market remains difficult for young women in the South: the employment rate of 20-34 year-olds graduates from 1 to 3 years is 44% in the South compared to values ​​of over 70% in the Center-North. Compared to the second quarter of 2019, female employment in the South fell by about 120 thousand units in 2021, (-5%, compared to -3.3% in the Center-North). This is what emerges from the SVIMEZ 2021 Report on the economy and society of the South, which states that a large part of the gender gaps between Italy and the EU are attributable to the situation in the southern regions: they are almost 900 thousand NEET women in the South (40% , against 17% of the European average).