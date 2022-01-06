GdS – Bologna-Inter, recovery hypothesis at the end of February. Yellow suspension: Freuler miss Inter?

The postponement of several matches due to the Covid will create many problems at the calendar level, starting with the placement of Bologna v Inter . It will particularly create some to whom, how Atalanta and Inzaghi’s team , does not have many spaces in which to put the competitions that will jump. The two teams will compete on January 16 a Bergamo , if the Bergamo players really do not play the next two games due to the pandemic, the disqualification of Freuler would be translated to the direct confrontation with the leaders, while that of Calhanoglu to Inter-Lazio on Sunday 9 January (at the moment not at risk because the two teams do not have clusters).

Even more chaos for calendars. “Taking the arrival of Inzaghi’s gang as reasonable at least in the quarterfinals of the National Cup – he writes The Gazzetta dello Sport – the Nerazzurri would have only one date available to recover the match against Bologna: the February 22-23, on the same day (obviously not at the same time) as Juve’s eighth of Champions. All hypotheses to be verified and to fit in with the timing of the judgments of the sports judge. This is why we must navigate on sight, taking advantage of the possible eliminations of the Italians in Europe, so no one could be happy, and relying on the staggered calendars in the Champions League. Certainly the triptych of the Europa League finals (18 May) -Conference (25) -Champions (28) could leave further margins, but it would not be conceivable to recover a match after the last championship “.