GdS – Bologna-Inter, the Nerazzurri will appeal. Two dates for eventual recovery

The date of 23 February does not excite Inter: the first next useful slot would be that of 16 March

The decision of the sports judge on Bologna v Inter (no 0-3 at table and game to play) also finds ample space on the pages of The Gazzetta dello Sport, that with confirmation what will be the next move coming from Viale della Liberazione: challenge the provision and do appeal.

Why has a decision already been reached on Bologna-Inter and not for the others? And above all, why is this decision opposed to the one that concerned Udinese-Salernitana in December? “In Viale della Liberazione they did not take the sports judge’s decision well, considered anomalous with respect to jurisprudence in similar casesi, including the latest decision relating to Udinese-Salernitana. The Nerazzurri club will appeal: there is a week to decide whether to challenge the judge’s system, but the die has already been cast “, reads the newspaper.

The club wants to see the cards that prompted the judge not to decree a 0-3, as is the practice in similar cases. The only document in the hands of the lawyer Angelo Capellini is the game list, regularly presented by Bologna. For the eventual recovery (even if it will be necessary to wait first for the outcome of the appeal) the date of February 23 which, however, does not excite Inter: the next useful slot would be that of March 16. With Inter’s appeal, also according to the Corriere dello Sport times could expand, thus putting the date of 23 February ‘at risk’.

January 22, 2022 (change January 22, 2022 | 09:45 am)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link