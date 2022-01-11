GdS – Brozo, there is a renewal until 2026: the details. And it won’t be the only signature

The signature, as already explained yesterday (READ IT HERE), now seems a mere formality: all done for the renewal of Marcelo Brozovic . As confirmed by the Gazzetta dello Sport, agreement found until 2026 on the fixed basis of 6 million net per season plus bonuses, for a total amount of about 7 million per year. The announcement should come after the Super Cup or, at most, immediately after the match in Bergamo on Sunday evening.

Decisive, as we said, is the return of Steven Zhang in Milan. “The preparatory work, on the other hand, was the work of the director Piero Ausilio and the CEO Beppe Marotta. It was long: we never really came close to breaking up, because the availability of both parties was clear from the very beginning. steps. But, at least at the beginning of the negotiations, Inter were not sure of being able to reach the finish line “, recalls Journal. There were many uncontrollable variables at stake, in the face of a Brozovic who – according to his father Ivan – had started with a request of 8 million net per season. Then the negotiation, patient, and the arrival of the solution. And in days the signatures of the technical area should arrive too, from Marotta down: “The new expiration of executive contracts will in all likelihood 2025 and not 2024 as initially planned, therefore three more seasons beyond the current one “, suggests rosy.