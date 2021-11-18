GdS – Brozovic-Inter distances shortened. In 15 days the meeting of yes

First meeting between Brozovic and Inter: the intentions seem to be to continue together. Minimum distance between the parties that could cancel itself out in 15 days

“Today Brozovic, tomorrow Marco’s, day after tomorrow Skriniar. And in the meantime, Handanovic“. The refrain of the Inter house is always the same: planning for the future, while planning how to trigger a remuntada for the Scudetto that starts on Sunday.” But that’s why Simone is there. Inzaghi“- the Gazzetta dello Sport rightly writes in today’s edition, where the Milanese newspaper devotes much of the attention dedicated to Inter to that future not strictly linked to the field that has been in the works for a while now. ‘now quite alive, and even got to the heart just yesterday afternoon when, in Viale della Liberazione the first real meeting between Inter and representatives of Marcelo Brozovic.

Presenting themselves at the reception of ‘The Corner’ are the father of Brozo, Ivan, and the family lawyer who assists the player in the negotiation “, for the first time face to face with Marotta and Ausilio” after a couple of unsuccessful attempts in the last month and a half “. interisti, with growing apprehension in recent weeks about the future of the midfielder who, in fact, introducing himself to Inter HQ, puts on paper “a rough opening” as underlined by the Rosea. “The climate between the parties was defined constructive, both the club and the midfielder’s entourage have had each other feeling that there is room for a renewal “.

Although not going into too much detail on the figures in yesterday’s meeting, the two sides appeared calm in view of the further meeting scheduled in two weeks. Inter expressed themselves: 77 represents a top player for Inter and so they will want to consider him also at a contractual level while taking into account the current post-pandemic economic situation. According to the Milanese, “Brozovic could be halfway between Barella (4.5 plus bonus – contract to rise) and Lautaro (6 million plus bonus)” for reach a figure of approximately 5.5 million. The entourage’s request is about 6 million plus bonuses: a distance between supply and demand therefore not so wide and that could be reduced or even canceled in 15 days, with Inter intending to nip in the bud any auctions and any claims of PSG, Atletico Madrid and Manchester United, not a little interested in the Croatian .

November 18, 2021 (change November 18, 2021 | 08:19)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link