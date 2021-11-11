GdS – Brozovic-Inter, showdown: in or out by the end of the year

The Gazzetta dello Sport talks about the difficult negotiation for the renewal of the Croatian

Inter draws the dead-line for the renewal of Brozovic: in or out by the end of the year. According to Gazzetta dello Sport, at the base of the continuous postponements of the summit by the player there would be the desire to check any attractive offers around Europe. And on him there would be the eyes of Atletico Madrid And PSG. Therefore, not only an economic question, but also a technical one.

“By the beginning of the new year Marotta And Help they want to close the conversation, with a signature or a divorce announced for the summer – we read -. To be excluded – unless unlikely offers – the third way, that of a sale of the midfielder in January. The haste of the club is the daughter of the desire for clarity: Brozovic is considered an important player, but at the same time it would not be a good thing to drag a negotiation throughout the season, a potentially negative factor also for Inzaghi’s work. Here, then, is the inside or the outside: if the signature does not arrive in the next two months, it will be very difficult for it to materialize later. And on this point the company intends to be transparent “.

As for the economic aspect, the boundaries have been defined for some time: the club does not believe it will be able to reach 6 million net per season and the offer would be significantly lower: Inter should offer Brozovic the same type of contract offered to Barella, i.e. a salary to climb starting from 4.5 million. On the other hand, the Croat’s contract fits into a broader framework of cost reduction. And – as the Gazzetta explains – of the many expiring players, alone Handanovic has concrete possibilities to extend to play for the place in the future with Onana. “The others will certainly need to be replaced, but it will be done with less expensive profiles, perhaps younger ones. Not a simple project, basically like the renewal of Brozovic. But the Inter plan cannot ignore that little word mentioned by Steven Zhang in the last shareholders’ meeting: sustainability. Even at the cost of painful renunciations “, we read.

