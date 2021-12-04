GdS – Brozovic’s renewal by Christmas: new meeting after Madrid

The announcement of the contract renewal of Marcelo Brozovic should arrive by Christmas : at Inter there is optimism in this direction, with the parties that are working to get to the signatures as a gift to put under the tree. Sure of it The Gazzetta dello Sport, which in its today’s edition speaks of a new appointment between Ivan Brozovic – Marcelo’s father -, the lawyer who represents the player and the Nerazzurri club: the summit should be staged next week, after returning from the trip to Madrid in the Champions.

“It will not be the decisive one, because there is a need for time: we are not yet in the details, there are several aspects to settle, including bureaucratic and not just economic. But now, even more than in recent days, there is an air of great confidence and that’s it on both sides of the table. The meeting will serve to get even closer “, writes rosy. The Croatian’s request is around 6 million euros, Inter thinks around 5.5 million per season until 2026. “The distance is not wide and a mutual effort is enough to bridge it. Perhaps with the inclusion of more conspicuous bonuses it will be possible to go to checkers. And then it will be marriage”, reads the newspaper.