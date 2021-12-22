GdS – Capital gains, Inter serena: the cases of Pinamonti and Zaniolo are emblematic

There Gazzetta dello Sport try to clarify the possible scenarios concerning the Inter after the GdF check carried out yesterday at the Nerazzurri headquarters. “If the investigation launched by the Turin Public Prosecutor’s Office on Juve capital gains was sparked by a first communication from Consob, this time it was an information from the Yellow Flames – it is read -. It aired on December 9th based on press reports , abundant in recent weeks: the financiers have thus observed both the Milanese and then highlighted some possible critical issues, still to be verified, in the financial statements of Inter. In detail, they want to understand if “the value of players’ registration rights” has been deliberately overestimated to increase revenues and, consequently, decrease losses “.

The goal is clear: to try to understand if in the Nerazzurri’s balance sheets of the seasons 2017/18 And 2018/19 there have been illegal movements to adjust the budgets in order to please UEFA in matters of FFP. Among others, the transfer documents of Radu, Vanheusden And Pinamonti, protagonists in different moments of operations with Genoa. “Precisely the tip, before being brought back to Milan, had guaranteed in 2019 the greatest capital gain of all those under observation: 19 million. The other hot axis, on the other hand, is the one in 2018 between Milan and Bergamo: some guys from the Inter Milan nursery (Bettella And Carraro valued 12 million total) directed towards the Goddess, while the very talented Sticks (31,1) went to Milan – explains the rosy -. At the moment, every hypothesis is still in its infancy and the Nerazzurri club with an immediate statement said it was calm. In short, serenity filters also because it is noted that the evaluations of the players are by definition always “random”. In fact, even on the fourth floor of the Palazzo di Giustizia one goes with lead feet: similar cases have already ended with nothing in the past (in 2008, Inter was already acquitted for similar cases) and there is no criterion “Scientific” to determine what is the right price for a player. You know, the value is not affected only by objective elements such as performance, but also by imponderable circumstances such as injuries or, simply, the lack of feeling with a technician. For example, Pinamonti himself, off the radar with Conte, is now moving up towards the old evaluation in the province: in Empoli he has so far scored the same goals as the other rising forward, Gianluca Scamacca, six, but with one less presence. A case of another nature is, however, the sale of Nicolò Zaniolo to Roma: sold to the Giallorossi for 4 million in the Nainggolan deal, after a few months it was worth ten times as much “.