GdS – Coppa Italia, Inter from turnover: Inzaghi prepares the substitutions for Empoli

Inter’s week continues with the first knockout rounds of the Italian Cup, scheduled for tomorrow night at San Siro against Empoli . The Gazzetta dello Sport try to frame the possible choices of Simone Inzaghi , intent on a turnover that can allow the most squeezed players to catch their breath (with the certainty of the lack of Brozovic who will have to serve a disqualification pending from the last edition).

The changes will start from the defense, where they travel to a rest round Skriniar and probably also Sticks: Dimarco is more than an option, but it might come in handy as a replacement as well Perisic. “In midfield, in addition to Brozo, could also rest another holder between Stretcher And Calhanoglu: logic would have it the first, already squeezed extremely, but for Inzaghi it would be a heavy renunciation in light of the few alternatives available – writes the rosy -. The Turkish, on the other hand, is just back from being replaced with Atalanta in the 62nd minute and (also thanks to the disqualification granted against Lazio) has enough fuel to start from the beginning. “In attack Lautaro can start from 1 ‘, with Dzeko on the bench e Correa that paws.