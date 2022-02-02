GdS – Derby, Inzaghi tries Inter against Milan. Waiting for Lautaro and Sanchez

Three days before the Milan derby, everything is going according to schedule at home Inter: Simone Inzaghi today he directed the third training session since he became negativized by taking care of movements and patterns, even without having available Lautaro Martinez and Alexis Sanchez, returning to Italy after having done their duty with their respective national teams. The two South Americans, he writes Gazzetta.it, they will be at Pinetina tomorrow and, after a quick interview with the technician and his staff, they will understand what type of work to do according to their conditions, not necessarily similar: if the Bull was able to take advantage of a charter flight organized by the Argentine Federation (which will also bring back other “Europeans”), the Chilean instead had to opt for a scheduled La Paz-Milan flight with an obligatory stopover in Santiago de Chile. , the relay option between the former Racing and Niño Maravilla is the most likely one at the moment, with the first favorite over the second to play from the start. For the rest all defined or almost: to understand if Denzel on the right Dumfries will be preferred to Matteo Darmian, as it appears less than 72 hours before the match against Milan.