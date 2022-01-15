GdS – Dybala is waiting for Juve, Inter has a plan: Marotta calls the agent

The farewells of Vidal and Vecino will guarantee savings of approximately 16 million gross: the possibility of guaranteeing the Argentine an ‘Eriksen-style’ engagement

Juve on one side, Inter on the other: in the middle Paulo Dybala. The Gazzetta dello Sport does not retrace his steps and also relaunches the Nerazzurri’s interest in the Joya, still far from the renewal of the contract with the bianconeri.

In recent times – says the newspaper – there has also been a contact between Jorge Antun, the player’s agent, and the CEO Nerazzurri Beppe Marotta: nothing demanding, just a call to understand the situation around the Argentine. Also because this is not the time to take official steps. In Viale della Liberazione they know that sufficient resources will be freed up in the mount to attempt the lunge with the farewells of Vidal And Vecino, which will guarantee a savings of approximately 16 million gross, not to mention other market movements. Regardless, Inter will not go to the 8 million plus 2 of bonuses put on the plate by Juve, but it is still in the possibility of guaranteeing the Argentine the same engagement that was recognized to Eriksen (even if the Dane benefited from the Growth Decree): 7.5 million, plus the addition of achievement-related rewards and a probable sign-up bonus. All for five seasons.

“The return of Paulo’s agent to Italy is expected between the end of January and the beginning of February. There is still no date for the match with Juventus” adds the rosy, then adding that the player’s position is clear: the club has never communicated an afterthought to the agent and Dybala is ready to sign under the conditions established in recent months. Will wait until February, with Inter, Tottenham And Barcelona on background.

“Dybala’s priority is Juve and it’s not just a question of money, but also of the future: this will be the last important contract of his career and he is looking for a team that puts him at the center of the project, as Juventus had said. to want to do it at the beginning of the season but now seems to have changed his mind “concludes the newspaper, finally assuring that Marotta has always been a fan of his and he is too Simone Inzaghi, “who at the end of the Super Cup reiterated his esteem, as well as the embrace that yesterday enlivened the social networks”.

January 15, 2022 (change January 15, 2022 | 09:11)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link