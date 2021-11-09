GdS – Dzeko, injuries excluded but there is resentment: Inter anxiety

Fortunately, the exams he underwent Edin Dzeko in the national team they ruled out injuries to the flexor after the stiffness that forced the attacker to raise the white flag in the derby. But the resentment is confirmed and then the antennas remain very straight in Appiano Gentile. The Bosnian needs rest and therapy, so his presence on Saturday against Finland is not certain.

“The medical staff of Inter led by Professor Piero Volpi, as always in these cases, he remained in close contact with his foreign colleagues, especially after it was established that Dzeko’s level of resentment was higher than that of Barella – explains the Gazzetta dello Sport -. In the derby, Edin himself personally asked for the change due to the pain he felt: in his place, Correa entered while Milan rose dangerously in tone. In any case, Edin will remain in the National team retreat and will try to get treatment there because, between Saturday’s and Tuesday’s match against Ukraine, he aims to find the field as soon as possible “. Inzaghi hopes no unnecessary risks will be taken.