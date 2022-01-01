GdS – From the contract to Roc Nation: Lukaku, Inter and an impossible mission

“Lukaku transferred to Chelsea last August for 115 million euros plus bonuses, leaving Inter after two seasons: this is the richest transfer in the history of the Nerazzurri club. To Chelsea, with whom he was tied up until 2026, Lukaku earns 12 million net per season. In the contract there are no clauses – underlines the rosy -. In short, Inter would have to pay to take Lukaku in January 6 million for a few months. In fact, it is difficult to think that Big Rom would accept a reduction in his salary. Everything would then pass from a crazy choice by Chelsea, who after paying an insane amount would have no reason to lend such an important element – moreover for free -. Much easier than the management and coach of the Blues give the Belgian a nice treat “shampoo” to move forward together. But even if there were a series of highly unlikely combinations on the economic front, Inter would have no interest in touching a mechanism that Inzaghi he put it together with care and effort. “For the Journal, therefore, seeing the Belgian in the Nerazzurri immediately is pure imagination. Fantasy football.