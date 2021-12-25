GdS – Handanovic and the future at Inter: vice-Onana hypothesis with halved salary

It will be necessary to understand if the Slovenian will be willing to accept a downsizing at the hierarchical level or if he will prefer to go elsewhere.

At Inter the next few months will be important to define the situation between the posts. With the probable landing in Milan of André Onana it will be necessary to clarify the role of Samir Handanovic: a strong bond remains between the captain and the Nerazzurri, strengthened by mutual respect and trust. Here’s why – he assures The Gazzetta dello Sport – on both sides there is the desire to continue together, with the clear need to find a meeting point both from an economic and a sporting point of view.

“In a nutshell – explains the rosy -, the Nerazzurri management would look favorably on the extension of the contract, but based on a almost halved engagement compared to the current one (equal to 3.2 million net per season) “. It is possible that for the Slovenian a role as deputy Onana, as done for example by Juventus with Buffon and Szczesny.

“In this case, it will be necessary to understand whether Handanovic will be willing to accept a downsizing even at a hierarchical level or if he will prefer to go elsewhere to enjoy the last remnants of his career as a starter” he concludes. Gazette on his website, assuming that the role in the team to come will make the difference, perhaps with the guarantee of at least playing in the Italian Cup. The Nerazzurri management will present the proposed in a short time.

