GdS – Insigne, the possibility of Inter rises. And DeLa does the barrel discharge

“I have never forced my hand, I democratically let others decide the best thing for their life, for their profession, for their future. If Insigne thinks that his professional life should end in Naples, we are here to welcome him. If, on the other hand, he thinks that his journey in Naples is over, we will all make a reason, he first who made this choice and we who will have to accept this decision “. These are the words of yesterday from De Laurentiis that open concrete scenarios for the farewell of Lorenzo Insigne to Napoli on a free transfer.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, we are in a stalemate that raises the possibility that Insigne will sign for theInter, with the Nerazzurri club that would have shown interest in the blue captain and would be willing to satisfy him financially, something that De Laurentiis does not currently intend to do. The decisive factor will be next spring. “That will be the period in which the games will be decided. In the sense that if Napoli were sure of qualifying for the Champions League at that point – with the related financial income – they could propose a more substantial contract as Insigne would like, eager to end his career in the Champions League. his city – we read -. At the same time this is also a media game. Because the words of De Laurentiis they aim to “unload” the responsibility of the divorce on the player “.