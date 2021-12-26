GdS – Inter evaluate Sensi’s future: loan or card for Scamacca-Raspadori?

Among the clubs interested in the midfielder there are also Genoa, Spezia and Empoli: the point

Inter are studying the future of Stefano Sensi, among the least used by Simone Inzaghi in this first part of the season. The Nerazzurri club does not want to devalue the investment made and for this reason (considering also that the midfielder’s contract expires in June 2024) there is no prospect of a definitive sale.

The best solution could therefore be the loan, in order to guarantee the player a greater continuity that also makes him reassess the card. But where? “In the summer he showed a shy interest there Fiorentina, which, however, has never returned to make itself heard – he explains The Gazzetta dello Sport -. Genoa And Spice they would gladly welcome him in January in the hope of getting back on top after a disappointing first round, but Sensi is probably aiming for more competitive realities “.

One of these leads toEmpoli, where he is also raising his head Andrea Pinamonti, but a suggestive return to Sassuolo, “with which Inter has drafted speeches regarding Scamacca And Raspadori – we read on rosy -. Sensi could prove to be an excellent weapon to get to one of the two strikers who have been in the sights of Marotta and Ausilio for some time, to the delight of all the parties involved “.

December 26, 2021 (change December 26, 2021 | 15:41)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link