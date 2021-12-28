GdS – Inter-Everton, contact for Digne: total satisfaction, work on the formula

Even today there is a confirmation of the interest of the Italian champions for Lucas Digne. To report the direct contact already occurred between Inter and the French winger is the Gazzetta dello Sport: Everton’s left-handed is the one chosen to be Inzaghi’s vice-Perisic. According to what the rosy, in the last few hours the Nerazzurri have had an approach with Toffees: “The Frenchman is out, he broke up with coach Rafa Benitez, Inter is one of the options he has on the table (in addition to Napoli) and the satisfaction is total – it is read -. Moreover, the agents who are working to find a solution have guaranteed the possibility that the player can leave in loan. In the direct contact that took place, however, Inter has not yet pocketed the total willingness of the Liverpool club to a temporary farewell. Or rather: the loan is okay, but Benitez’s club wants to tie him to a mandatory redemption. Inter cannot “.