GdS – Inter-Everton, contact for Digne: total satisfaction, work on the formula
La Gazzetta dello Sport strongly confirms the Nerazzurri’s intention to give Inzaghi a valuable vice-Perisic
Even today there is a confirmation of the interest of the Italian champions for Lucas Digne. To report the direct contact already occurred between Inter and the French winger is the Gazzetta dello Sport: Everton’s left-handed is the one chosen to be Inzaghi’s vice-Perisic. According to what the rosy, in the last few hours the Nerazzurri have had an approach with Toffees: “The Frenchman is out, he broke up with coach Rafa Benitez, Inter is one of the options he has on the table (in addition to Napoli) and the satisfaction is total – it is read -. Moreover, the agents who are working to find a solution have guaranteed the possibility that the player can leave in loan. In the direct contact that took place, however, Inter has not yet pocketed the total willingness of the Liverpool club to a temporary farewell. Or rather: the loan is okay, but Benitez’s club wants to tie him to a mandatory redemption. Inter cannot “.
As is well known, in fact, the line for the market remains that of not spending in this winter session. In short: always and only self-financing. The place in pink for Digne, therefore, must be made by an exit: probable Kolarov. But also pay attention to Vecino, who asked to evaluate the farewell given the lack of employment. “The Uruguayan has two offers from the Premier League but wants to reflect well on the future, as it is about to expire. Senses, at the moment not convinced to leave “, assures the Journal.
December 28, 2021 (change December 28, 2021 | 08:17)
